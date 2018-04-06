Car crashes into pole after fleeing traffic stop, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - A driver crashed into a pole in Orange County after deputies in Seminole County said he fled a traffic stop.

The crash was reported early Friday on Sandscove Court near Palmetto Avenue.

The driver, whose name has not been released, and a woman in the car were taken into custody, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the incident started when Seminole County sheriff's deputies tried to stop the car on Dodd Road, about a seven-minute drive from the crash site.

Deputies said they did not pursue the vehicle, but a helicopter tracked the car, which crashed into the pole.

The driver tried to run away but was arrested nearby.

