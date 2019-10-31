Car crashes into Viera home, transformer, fire rescue officials say

A driver crashed his SUV into a house on Grand Isle Boulevard Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Image: Brevard County Fire Rescue)

VIERA, Fla. - A driver crashed Thursday morning into a transformer before hitting the front porch of a Viera home, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

The crash was reported in the 1400 block of Grand Isle Boulevard around 10 a.m. Hazmat and fire rescue crews responded to the scene.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was the only person in the SUV, according to the BCFR public information officer. He was transported to a local hospital.

The SUV took out a transformer before crashing into the bushes and a column on the front porch. Florida Power and Light was notified.

The home suffered minimal damages, officials said.

It's unknown what caused the driver to crash.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.