Car crashes through nail salon in Ormond Beach

A car crashed through a nail salon in Ormond Beach on Thursday. Picture courtesy of Christine Paxton.

A car crashed through a nail salon Thursday morning in Ormond Beach when the driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Thien Trinh, 35, said she pulled in front of the salon on Ocean Shore Boulevard, where she works, but made the pedal mistake when she went to park. Her Acura lunged forward, smashing the window of the salon before coming to a rest inside the building.

No one was injured in the crash.

Pictures showed extensive damage to the salon, including shattered glass, a buckled in wall and nail polish strewn about.

Troopers said Trinh received a careless driving ticket.

