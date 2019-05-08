Car explosion in Deltona ruled accidental

DELTONA, Fla. - The Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations released a report on a Deltona car explosion that happened on Jan. 16.

Fire crews said a 2009, silver Kia Sportage caught fire under a carport at a home on the 1600 block of Brady Drive in Deltona.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, fire was venting through the roof and there was a large fire in the carport.

The incident sent Betty Davis to a local hospital.

The fire has been ruled accidental and the fire appeared to come from the engine compartment, according to a report from the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations.

Investigators said no foul play is suspect.

Davis' family members said the car had regular oil changes and did have a part replaced in December after the vehicle had acceleration issues.

In the same month the check engine turned on, according to the family.

“And they did say it needed a part that cost, like, $2,000, and she didn't have that,” Davis' daughter Gina Tyckoson said. “They said it should be safe enough to just drive it.”

Davis is still recovering from the incident.

An investigation report of the incident from Kia is expected to be released later this year.

