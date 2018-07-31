Traffic crawls on I-95 in Brevard County after car fire

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle fire on northbound Interstate 95 had all lanes blocked just south of State Road 520, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fire started about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic remained stopped, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed traffic snaking by beginning at about 5 p.m. All three lanes were open about 15 minutes later but traffic was moving slowly.

