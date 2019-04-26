2 cars veer off State Road 417 in deadly crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Images from a Department of Transportation camera shows a car hanging off a guardrail on State Road 417 near the Moss Park Road exit.
The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are responding to a fatal crash.
The incident was reported to FHP as a two-vehicle crash, according to investigators.
All lanes in the area are blocked at this time.
There is no word at this time on what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.