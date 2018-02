MELBOURNE, Fla. - A car crashed into a Melbourne bar Thursday night.

According to the Mugs Pub Facebook page, the car drove straight into the bar at 3250 Lake Washington Road, but no one was injured.

A person who works with the pub said the person who crashed into the bar was not a customer, but was visiting a business next door.

