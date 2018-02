VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Police are looking into who could have crashed into a home on Old Mill Run in Volusia County Thursday.

The home was unoccupied at the time but the car is lodged in the home.

Deputies said a male and female fled the scene of the accident.

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.