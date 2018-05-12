Car sideswipes front of 7-Eleven, causing traffic mess in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Traffic was backed up in downtown Orlando on Friday night after a crash in the area of Colonial Drive and Magnolia Avenue.

Investigators at the scene told News 6 that the driver of a car was traveling east on Colonial Drive when it appears that person took the left turn onto Magnolia Avenue too early, and the car sideswiped the facade of the 7-Eleven.

The driver's side of the car was crushed inward. There’s no word on the condition of the driver, officials said.

A tow truck was spotted helping to clear the wreckage.

