Car thief flees toward airport after crash in West Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police are looking for a man who they said crashed a stolen car, then fled on foot in West Melbourne, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday on Wickham Road near NASA Boulevard, West Melbourne police Capt. Rich Cordeau said.
More News Headlines
- West Melbourne City Council appoints HOA president to replace John Tice
- Death penalty possible for mother suspected of killing newborn twins
- West Melbourne residents blame new development for water woes
- Woman who gave birth on toilet charged with killing newborn twins
- Mother arrested after 2 infants found dead, West Melbourne police say
The driver, who wore a blue T-shirt, fled toward the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport property, Cordeau said.
No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.