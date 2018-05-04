Car thief flees toward airport after crash in West Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police are looking for a man who they said crashed a stolen car, then fled on foot in West Melbourne, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday on Wickham Road near NASA Boulevard, West Melbourne police Capt. Rich Cordeau said.

The driver, who wore a blue T-shirt, fled toward the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport property, Cordeau said.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.