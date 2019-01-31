Man carjacks vehicle with baby inside, Orange County deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released a sketch of a man who they say carjacked a vehicle with a baby inside.

The carjacking happened around 6:25 p.m. near Old Apopka Road and East 12th Street.

Deputies said the victim's baby was in the backseat when the carjacker stole the vehicle.

The baby was found unharmed a short time later, deputies said.

Deputies tweeted a sketch of the suspected carjacker, asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Help OCSO identify this subject who carjacked the victim on January 30 at 6:25 p.m. on Old Apopka Road and East 12th Street. The victim's 1-year-old baby was in the backseat. The car was located soon after with the child unharmed. Call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/rD3fhP547F — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 31, 2019

