Man carjacks vehicle with baby inside, Orange County deputies say

1-year-old found unharmed near Apopka

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

APOPKA, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released a sketch of a man who they say carjacked a vehicle with a baby inside.

The carjacking happened around 6:25 p.m. near Old Apopka Road and East 12th Street.  

Deputies said the victim's baby was in the backseat when the carjacker stole the vehicle.

The baby was found unharmed a short time later, deputies said.

Deputies tweeted a sketch of the suspected carjacker, asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

