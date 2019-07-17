Police seek men involved in carjacking near Orlando soccer stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men stole a vehicle near the Orlando City Soccer stadium after pushing down its owner who refused to give them a dollar, police say.

According to the report, the persons of interest approached the victim in a Camping World Stadium parking lot as he was changing his shirt next to his 2015 Jeep Cherokee. After pushing him down, they got into the SUV and drove away, Orlando police said.

The men appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s and both were wearing dark blue shirts. One was bald, while the other wore a white towel on his head, officials said.

The victim told police the dark gray Jeep contained an HP laptop and his cellphone. He plans on pressing charges.

Police searched the area, but the persons of interest were not found.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, call the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2918 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

