Carjacking suspect crashes into another vehicle

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Altamonte Springs police told News 6 that a carjacking suspect crashed into another vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Investigators were seen clearing the crash at State Road 436 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard at about 6 p.m.

Altamonte Springs police said the suspect carjacked the vehicle from Volusia County and crashed it in Seminole County.

The driver in the vehicle that was hit by the suspect only suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Officers were seen a short time later searching along Leon Street, which is located about a half-mile from the crash scene.

Investigators said their K-9 unit tracked the suspect to that location but did not locate the suspect.

