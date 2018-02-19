Carmax break-in suspect leads officers on 150 mph chase on I-4, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A series of vehicle break-ins at a Carmax turned into a high-speed chase on Interstate 4 and nearly resulted in an officer being run over, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Authorities said employees of an off-site security company noticed a group of people breaking into vehicles, some of which had keys stored inside, and lining them up at a Carmax on Tomoka Farms Road around 4:49 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they said they encountered a black BMW parked near the property. Police said an officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by that vehicle as it sped away and onto I-4.

A pursuit ensued on westbound I-4, but had to be called off when the black BMW reached speeds of 150 mph in the DeLand area, according to authorities. That vehicle was reportedly last seen heading toward Seminole County. Officials said the driver has not been arrested.

Police said officers at Carmax attempted to stop the other suspects. One suspect driving a blue BMW from the dealership rammed the front gate, but was unable to get through it, according to authorities.

Seven vehicles and an electric charging station were damaged during the crime, and will likely cost about $48,000 to repair, police said.

Two juveniles and an adult were taken into custody at Carmax. Police have not released their names, ages or the charges they will face.

