Carnival provides update on Hurricane Dorian's potential impact on departures

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Carnival Cruise Line provided an update Saturday as its Fleet Operations Center in Miami monitors Hurricane Dorian's potential impact on some departures.

"As the safety of our guests and crew is our No. 1 priority, we will continue to keep an eye on the storm and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities to provide timely updates as more information becomes available," Carnival Cruise Line said in its release.

Locally, Carnival Cruise Line officials said Port Canaveral is expected to be closed Sunday through the middle of next week. The cruise line is optimistic the port will reopen by Thursday.

Carnival Cruise Line provided the following Port Canaveral updates:

Carnival Breeze (Aug. 31): No change to itinerary. Carnival Cruise Line said it plans to operate as scheduled. Sign up for text alerts by texting CCL10 to CRUISE (278473).

No change to itinerary. Carnival Cruise Line said it plans to operate as scheduled. Sign up for text alerts by texting CCL10 to CRUISE (278473). Carnival Liberty (Sept. 2): This cruise is canceled. Officials said guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any prepurchased items.

This cruise is canceled. Officials said guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any prepurchased items. Carnival Elation (Sept. 2): This cruise will now operate as a two-day sailing, departing Sept. 5 and returning Sept. 7 with a visit to Nassau. Officials said guests who sail will receive a prorated refund of their cruise fare and any prepurchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages and guests who wish to cancel will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount of their cruise fare. An email with additional details will follow, officials said.

In its release, Carnival Cruise Line officials said PortMiami is closed for inbound traffic and the Carnival Horizon (Sept. 1) cruise is delayed.

