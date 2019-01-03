Carrot cake cookies are officially a thing thanks to Oreo

If your go-to dessert is carrot cake, you’re in for a real treat this new year.

Oreo has released a new flavor of cookie and it’s carrot cake flavored.

The Oreo wafers taste like carrot cake, while the cream inside the cookie tastes like cream cheese frosting.

The cookies became available Wednesday.

Food reviewer @junkbanter on Instagram was the one to submit the flavor to Nabisco in the My Oreo Creation Contest, according to the post below.

Who is ready to swap their fork and plate of carrot cake for these new cookies?

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.