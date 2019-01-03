Carrot cake cookies are officially a thing thanks to Oreo

If your go-to dessert is carrot cake, you’re in for a real treat this new year.
Oreo has released a new flavor of cookie and it’s carrot cake flavored.
The Oreo wafers taste like carrot cake, while the cream inside the cookie tastes like cream cheese frosting.
The cookies became available Wednesday.
Food reviewer @junkbanter on Instagram was the one to submit the flavor to Nabisco in the My Oreo Creation Contest, according to the post below.
Who is ready to swap their fork and plate of carrot cake for these new cookies?
I’m so happy I could cry. I may not have won the $500,000 prize when I submitted this flavor for the My Oreo Creation Contest, but I couldn’t care less because Nabisco has finally paired my favorite cake with my favorite cookie to produce new Carrot Cake Oreos, available today at most major retailers! Bonus: this has the word “carrot” written on it, so if your New Years Resolution was to eat more carrots and shit... partial credit. Note that the actual wafer is a new one, a carrot cake flavored one, and the ingredients list spice, graham flour, and corn cereal. These aren’t limited edition either! My website reviews will resume on Monday and this will surely be first up.
