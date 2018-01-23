Hit-and-run crash leaves smashed cars stacked in driveway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One Orange County family woke up to find that someone had crashed into their driveway so fast that a car had been pushed under another car.

"The one on top is usually right here," said John Kirkland, who has lived on Redditt Road for 26 years. "So there's a good 6-foot space between the cars."

Kirkland's home has become a bit of an attraction, with cars driving by and taking pictures, after the hit-and-run crash.

"Obviously, somebody came too fast around that corner," Kirkland said. "Whether (they were) messed up on drugs or alcohol, who knows."

Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol said it happened at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"I heard a tire squeal and then by the time got up and came out, the guy was pulling out of the driveway," Kirkland said.

Kirkland wasn't able to get the license plate number, but the driver did leave behind part of the grill of the vehicle, which looks like ones on Nissan trucks.

Kirkland said while the crash looks bad, the truck could've driven into the house and made things much worse.

"Thank goodness no person was involved to get hurt," he said. "That's all I'm thankful for. You can always get new cars, you can't get new life."

Anyone with information about who is responsible for the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (347) from your mobile phone.



