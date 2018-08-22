Cars stuck in floodwaters at Orange County intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Rescue crews were called to Silver Star and Hiawassee roads in Orange County on Tuesday night after several cars got caught in floodwaters at the intersection, officials said.

This marks the second time in three days that this stretch of road has stranded drivers.

Read Sunday's report: Vehicles stuck on flooded roadways in Orlando area

News 6 has asked county officials if there are drainage issues in the area.

No other details were immediately released.

