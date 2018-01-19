Cartons of cigarettes stolen in smash-and-grab at Winn-Dixie in Sumter

Cigarettes are stolen from a Winn Dixie in Bushnell, deputies say.

BUSHNELL, Fla. - Sumter County deputies are searching for four people who smashed their way into a Winn-Dixie grocery store and stole cartons of cigarettes.

The smash-and-grab robbery was reported at 12:25 a.m. Friday at 1122 N. Main St. in Bushnell.

Deputies said they found the front door shattered and noticed a large block inside the store. No one was inside, deputies said.

A manager was called to the store and provided deputies with surveillance video, which showed a white four-door car, possibly an Audi, pull up to the store.

Three men and a woman got out of the car, and one of them threw a large brick through the glass door, according to authorities.

The group entered the store and grabbed cartons of cigarettes, leaving within minutes, deputies said.

Anyone who knows the identity of the men or woman is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.