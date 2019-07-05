'Case Solved:' Detectives identify 'Blue Bell licker' as juvenile from Texas

Texas police said they have identified the young woman who went viral for licking the inside of a container of Blue Bell ice cream before returning it to a grocery store freezer's shelf.

The woman will not be identified, Lufkin police said on Facebook, “Because she is a juvenile offender, her identity is protected under section 58.104 of the Texas Family Code.”

The suspect is tied to the Lufkin area because her boyfriend’s family lives in the area, according to police.

According to the post, they both admitted to the act and were forthcoming with details.

Police did not say if charges would be filed. The case has been turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department for investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.