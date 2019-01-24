Casey Anthony's parents to ask for delay in foreclosure trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Casey Anthony's parents are expected to appear in court Thursday as they seek a delay in their upcoming foreclosure case.

The request comes less than two months after George Anthony was involved in a "horrific" crash.

Troopers said George Anthony lost control of a 1999 Toyota 4Runner, causing the vehicle to overturn several times.

George and Cindy Anthony have been fighting foreclosure on their Chickasaw Oaks neighborhood home since 2013.

The Anthonys' foreclosure trial was originally scheduled to begin last summer, but it was delayed.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin March 1.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.