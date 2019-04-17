Cash, 106 games confiscated from internet cafes in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation into suspected illegal gambling activity led deputies to confiscate a substantial amount of cash and more than 100 games from three local internet cafes, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they executed search warrants this week at The Spot at 1220 Hand Ave., The Hot Spot at 1230 Hand Ave. and The Room at 1240 Hand Ave.

The businesses were shut down and given cease and desist orders.

Deputies said six games were confiscated from The Spot, 50 games were taken from The Hot Spot and 50 games were removed from The Room. The equipment will be forensically examined.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities did not say how much cash was seized, but called it a "substantial amount."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.