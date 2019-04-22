Casselberry Police looking for info in teen's unsolved murder

CASSELBERRY POLICE - Officers with the Casselberry Police Department are asking for assistance from the public in helping them find the people involved in the murder of Bryce Williams.

Police said the 17-year-old was shot in Lake Hodge Park on Jan. 1, 2018.

Investigators said the teen was shot in the head around 8 p.m.

A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were also in the car at the time, according to investigators.

"His life was cut so short, who knows what kind of wonderful things he could've grown up to do and be," Williams' mother, Kim Crow, said.

At the time, police believed Williams and the others in the car were waiting at the park to meet some friends.

The 19-year-old man told police he did not recognize the gunman or the people with him, according to authorities.

There is no known motive at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

