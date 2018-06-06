Casselberry police search for missing 15-year-old

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Casselberry police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Police Department tweeted Wednesday that Norangie Soto was last seen May 26 in Casselberry.

Soto is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 103 pounds. She has light brown hair and green eyes.

"If you have any information regarding this missing juvenile, please contact Detective Rich at 407-262-7616," police tweeted.

No other details have been released.

Missing juvenile Norangie Soto - If you have any information regarding this missing juvenile please contact Detective Rich at 407-262-7616.#Missing pic.twitter.com/OQfQFNElWs — CasselberryPolice (@Casselberry_PD) June 6, 2018

