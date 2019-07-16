Cat Café donates pet oxygen mask to Lake County Fire Rescue

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County Fire Rescue is more equipped to save all nine lives, after receiving a "paw-some" donation for pets.

Cat Café donated two pet oxygen mask kits to the rescue Tuesday, in recognition of National Pet Fire Safety Day.

The café's mission is to save the lives of homeless cats.

Commissioner Sean Parks joined a group of firefighters at the fire rescue to accept the donation.

"Each year, more than 500,000 pets are affected by house fires and our hope is that the donation of these masks will help save precious pet lives," said Sandy Caga, Cat Café owner.

Cat Café is the first of its kind in Central Florida. Visitors can travel to Clermont and enjoy a cup of coffee alongside adoptable cats. For every purchase made, a portion of the proceeds are donated to assist homeless cats at SPCA Florida.

