Cattle drive held in Kissimmee ahead of rodeo

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A cattle drive was held Monday afternoon in Kissimmee ahead of the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo.

The cattle drive took place from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Kissimmee.

The drive started on Courthouse Lawn before hitting Sproule Avenue before making a U-turn and heading back toward Dakin Avenue and returning to the the Courthouse.

RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo starts Thursday at the Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park.

This PRCA-sanctioned competition will feature all circuit champion rodeo cowboys and cowgirls in eight events over four days. Contestants will compete for more than $1 million in cash and prizes.





