Caught on video: Bear snoops around Clermont home

CLERMONT, Fla. - At 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 10, a bear was caught on camera snooping around a Clermont neighborhood.

At a home in Citrus Highlands, a family saw doorbell camera footage of a bear sniffing around.

Other neighbors complained about overturned and missing garbage bins.

With bears often seen roaming around Central Florida neighborhoods, it’s important to know how to respond to them. Florida Fish and Wildlife has a set of videos to help.

These videos demonstrate how people can stay safe by securing trash and when to report a bear sighting. FWC wants to help communities be "BearWise" and coexist with Florida's wildlife.

Watch the videos below.

