I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.

To celebrate the first day of summer, Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones, according to Fox 8.

Head to Dairy Queen on June 21 and you can get a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase.

You’ll have to download the DQ mobile app for the promotion.

Customers can choose between the classic, chocolate dip or the orange Dreamsicle cone.

Find a location near you.



