Celebrate 30 years of Zora! this weekend in historic Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. - The life and legacy of Central Florida’s best known author is being celebrated this weekend. Zora Neale Hurston was a central figure of African-American literature and lived in the historic town of Eatonville most of her life.

Eatonville, one of the first self-governing black municipalities in the country, became the backdrop for some of her most famous works, including the 1937 novel “Their Eyes Were Watching God." Hurston published a total of four novels and dozens of short stories, plays and essays focusing on race and gender issues in the South during the 20th century.

Zora Neale Hurston.

The 30th annual Zora! Festival will include theatrical productions, a three-day outdoor festival of the arts and featured speakers, including author Alice Walker. The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer is best known for her novel “The Color Purple." The festival will also branch out to other parts of Orange County this year, with events at Rollins College and the University of Central Florida.

The festival is being held at 227 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Eatonville. Tickets cost $10 if purchased before Feb. 1 and cost $15 at the gate.



