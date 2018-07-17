Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with these deals

Celebrate Wednesday, or celebrate all month long, but just make sure you take advantage of one of these hot dog deals for National Hot Dog Day.

7-Eleven : Participating stores are offering the $1 Big Bite hot dogs on Wednesday, and all the dressings will be available for free.

Sonic Drive-In : Get your 99-cent corn dogs every day from 2 to 4 p.m.

Love's Travel Stops : Get a free hot dog just by presenting a bar code that you can access on the Love's Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: Open the myPilot app on Wednesday for a free hot dog and then get access to all the dressings.

Do you know of any other local hot dogs deals going on? Let us know in the comments below.

