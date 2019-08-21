Celebrate National Waffle Day at these Central Florida eateries

ORLANDO, Fla. - This National Waffle Day, celebrate by pouring syrup on a waffle worthy of your fork and knife.

Here are five places to enjoy an above par waffle, hot off the iron.

Hash House a Go Go

5350 International Drive

With more than 2,000 reviews on Yelp, this place tops most Central Florida must-eat waffle lists. Venture to Orlando's tourist district, you can have twisted farm food and famous drinks inspired by Midwest meals.

Most reviewers tout loaded plates and huge meals, including the restaurants chicken and waffles. Hash House a Go Go has also become famous in the brunch foodie world for their waffle squares cooked with bacon inside. It's a new take on breakfast.

Warning: It gets busy, especially on the weekends.

Yelp Score: 4 stars

Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Multiple locations

How many places can you have a Florida waffle?

Keke's Breakfast Cafe actually have a number of waffles on their menu. Some waffle options also come up seasonally.

Either way, guests can enjoy strawberries, bananas, pecans and blueberries along with their waffle. People can also opt for their Apple-Cinnamon Waffle or go for a traditional Belgian Waffle. If you want desert for breakfast, there's even a Banana Split Waffle -- the pineapple and chocolate ingredients are delectable additions for waffle connoisseurs.

Yelp Score: 4.5 stars

Foodies Cafe

436 S Parramore Ave.

This is a small but mighty option for National Waffle Day.

Tucked away in Orlando's neighborhood Parramore is a cozy cafe with a small menu packed with flavor.

Foodies Cafe claims their signature dish to be chicken and waffles, urging guests to pair it with their homemade buttermilk syrup.

The cafe-style makes it a homey place to enjoy its welcoming atmosphere and warm waffles. Guests can also get some work done on the cafe's free Wi-Fi while enjoying a full breakfast.

The owners call it a place where "good food, coffees and teas meet books and conversation." They're closed Sundays and Mondays and serve breakfast until 11 a.m.

Yelp Score: 5 stars

Omelet Bar

12250 Strategy Blvd, Suite 407

Join the breakfast revolution at the Omelet Bar.

The cooks want you to savor the flavor and offer an array of breakfast items. For waffle enthusiasts, its Very Berry Waffle is a must-try.

If berries aren't your thing, the Omelet Bar has a special section of their menu dedicated to waffles. From chocolate hazelnut to caramel apple, any waffle lover would find an option fit for them.

Flights are just for beers. The Omelet Bar also has a mean chicken and waffle flight. Guests can get breaded chicken and waffles served three ways with their house-made gravy, cherry wood bacon and smoked cheddar and raspberry butter and bourbon syrup.

Yelp Score: 4 stars

Avenue Gastrobar

13 S. Orange Avenue

Avenue Gastrobar dumps the buns and brings on the waffle for their famed Waffle Burger.

Reviewers call it the perfect brunch option that blends breakfast and lunch into a filling meal. It comes with an Angus meat, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, sweet corn in between waffle buns.

It's only available on the brunch menu, which is served Saturdays and Sundays until 3 p.m. Thank goodness National Waffle Day falls on a Saturday, because this bar touts the best waffle burger in Orlando.

Yelp Score: 4 stars

If you eat at any of these must-try places on National Waffle Day, make sure to leave your review in the comments or let us know where you like to celebrate.

