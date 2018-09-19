Celebrate Oktoberfest at these Orlando-area events

ORLANDO, Fla. - Now is the perfect time to enjoy traditional German food and beer as Oktoberfest arrives in Central Florida.

A variety of events and festivals are scheduled through the end of October to celebrate and News 6 has compiled a list of some of the local events taking place.

Orange County

Oktoberfest at Orlando Brewing

Where: Downtown Orlando

When: Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.

What you need to know: If you’ve ever wanted to win a contest for best beard, now’s your chance. Orlando Brewing is serving up a good time with contests and competitions, rain or shine.

www.orlandobrewing.com



Oktoberfest at Redlight Redlight

Where: Redlight Redlight

When: Sept. 22 from 2 to 10 p.m.

What you need to know: The highlight of your night will be more than the food, but the authentic German beer that will be showcased. Tickets are required to attend.

www.facebook.com/events/1084942305012339/



Orlando Oktoberfest

Where: Southport Community Park

When: Oct. 19-21

What you need to know: The Orlando Oktoberfest provides a family-friendly environment with its mission to not limit individuals with physical disabilities. All proceeds will go to Diana’s Friends and Easter Seals Camp Challenge.

www.oktoberfest-orlando.com

Seminole County

Oviedo Oktoberfest 2018

Center Lake Park AmphitheatreSept. 27-29This free three-day festival will feature live music, traditional German dancing and food.

2018 Central Florida Oktoberfest

Where: German American Society of Central Florida

When: Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 26-27

What you need to know: Members of the society will be serving up authentic food while live entertainment performs traditional German music. Tickets are available in advance or at the door while supplies last.

www.orlandogermanclub.com/oktoberfest.html

Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest Weekend

Where: Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe in Downtown Sanford

When: Oct. 12-14

What you need to know: This street party will feature a beer truck and free parking. VIP tickets are available for food, drink and merchandise so be sure to check out their website.

www.hollerbachs.com/oktoberfest



Brevard County

The Space Coast Oktoberfest



Where: The Palm Bay Fair

When: Oct. 5-15

What you need to know: This family-friendly event will combine the excitement of Oktoberfest and being at a fair. Admission is $5 and fair ride tickets or armbands are available for purchase.

spacecoastoctoberfest.com



Goatoberfest!

Where: Sawgrass Acres Goat Farm

When: Sept. 29

What you need to know: It’s the combination you didn’t know you wanted: goat yoga and a beer tasting. Tickets are required for each of the four yoga sessions offered.

www.playalindabrewingcompany.com/events



Volusia County

St. Peter Catholic Church Oktoberfest



Where: St. Peter Catholic Church in Deland

When: Sept. 27-30

What you need to know: A variety of food trucks will be featured at this event along with carnival rides. There is free admission, but advance ride tickets are available.

www.facebook.com/SPOktoberfest/



Oktoberfest Beer Tour

Where: Downtown Daytona Beach

When: Sept. 22 at 12 p.m.

What you need to know: Travel your way through 20 different beers and snacks at labeled locations. The leisure tour requires a “tasting passport,” which is available for purchase.

www.facebook.com/events/593569344393168/



Osceola County

Oktoberfest Street Celebration



Where: Celebration Town Center in Celebration

When: Oct.19-20

What you need to know: It’s time to brush up on your yodeling skills. This interactive event features everything from yodeling to hayrides to shopping and free admission.

www.celebrationtowncenter.com/project/oktoberfest2018/

Flagler County

Oktoberfest at Hammock Wine



Where: Hammock Wine in Palm Coast

When: Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.

What you need to know: Ahoy! Pirates are welcome for an evening to enjoy a magic show and a chance to win a $500 treasure chest raffle prize.

www.facebook.com/events/405895799941208/



Lake County

Rocktoberfest

Where: Wooton Park in Tavares

When: Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.

What you need to know: A night of giveaways and rock music will fill the night with live performances paying tribute to Tom Petty and Johnny Cash.

www.tavares.org

Marion County

Ocala’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest

Where: Reilly Arts Center

When: Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.

What you need to know: A giant beer hall tent will be set up in Tuscawilla Park with bands from Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and New Orleans performing live.

www.facebook.com/events/889629931225265/

