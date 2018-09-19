Celebrate Oktoberfest at these Orlando-area events

ORLANDO, Fla. - Now is the perfect time to enjoy traditional German food and beer as Oktoberfest arrives in Central Florida.
A variety of events and festivals are scheduled through the end of October to celebrate and News 6 has compiled a list of some of the local events taking place.
Orange County
Oktoberfest at Orlando Brewing
Where: Downtown Orlando
When: Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.
What you need to know: If you’ve ever wanted to win a contest for best beard, now’s your chance. Orlando Brewing is serving up a good time with contests and competitions, rain or shine.
www.orlandobrewing.com
Oktoberfest at Redlight Redlight
Where: Redlight Redlight
When: Sept. 22 from 2 to 10 p.m.
What you need to know: The highlight of your night will be more than the food, but the authentic German beer that will be showcased. Tickets are required to attend.
www.facebook.com/events/1084942305012339/
Orlando Oktoberfest
Where: Southport Community Park
When: Oct. 19-21
What you need to know: The Orlando Oktoberfest provides a family-friendly environment with its mission to not limit individuals with physical disabilities. All proceeds will go to Diana’s Friends and Easter Seals Camp Challenge.
www.oktoberfest-orlando.com
Seminole County
Oviedo Oktoberfest 2018
Where: Center Lake Park Amphitheatre
When: Sept. 27-29
What you need to know: This free three-day festival will feature live music, traditional German dancing and food.
www.cityofoviedo.net/758/Oktoberfest
2018 Central Florida Oktoberfest
Where: German American Society of Central Florida
When: Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 26-27
What you need to know: Members of the society will be serving up authentic food while live entertainment performs traditional German music. Tickets are available in advance or at the door while supplies last.
www.orlandogermanclub.com/oktoberfest.html
Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest Weekend
Where: Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe in Downtown Sanford
When: Oct. 12-14
What you need to know: This street party will feature a beer truck and free parking. VIP tickets are available for food, drink and merchandise so be sure to check out their website.
www.hollerbachs.com/oktoberfest
Brevard County
The Space Coast Oktoberfest
Where: The Palm Bay Fair
When: Oct. 5-15
What you need to know: This family-friendly event will combine the excitement of Oktoberfest and being at a fair. Admission is $5 and fair ride tickets or armbands are available for purchase.
spacecoastoctoberfest.com
Goatoberfest!
Where: Sawgrass Acres Goat Farm
When: Sept. 29
What you need to know: It’s the combination you didn’t know you wanted: goat yoga and a beer tasting. Tickets are required for each of the four yoga sessions offered.
www.playalindabrewingcompany.com/events
Volusia County
St. Peter Catholic Church Oktoberfest
Where: St. Peter Catholic Church in Deland
When: Sept. 27-30
What you need to know: A variety of food trucks will be featured at this event along with carnival rides. There is free admission, but advance ride tickets are available.
www.facebook.com/SPOktoberfest/
Oktoberfest Beer Tour
Where: Downtown Daytona Beach
When: Sept. 22 at 12 p.m.
What you need to know: Travel your way through 20 different beers and snacks at labeled locations. The leisure tour requires a “tasting passport,” which is available for purchase.
www.facebook.com/events/593569344393168/
Osceola County
Oktoberfest Street Celebration
Where: Celebration Town Center in Celebration
When: Oct.19-20
What you need to know: It’s time to brush up on your yodeling skills. This interactive event features everything from yodeling to hayrides to shopping and free admission.
www.celebrationtowncenter.com/project/oktoberfest2018/
Flagler County
Oktoberfest at Hammock Wine
Where: Hammock Wine in Palm Coast
When: Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.
What you need to know: Ahoy! Pirates are welcome for an evening to enjoy a magic show and a chance to win a $500 treasure chest raffle prize.
www.facebook.com/events/405895799941208/
Lake County
Rocktoberfest
Where: Wooton Park in Tavares
When: Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.
What you need to know: A night of giveaways and rock music will fill the night with live performances paying tribute to Tom Petty and Johnny Cash.
www.tavares.org
Marion County
Ocala’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest
Where: Reilly Arts Center
When: Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.
What you need to know: A giant beer hall tent will be set up in Tuscawilla Park with bands from Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and New Orleans performing live.
www.facebook.com/events/889629931225265/
