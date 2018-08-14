Cell phone left behind at Titusville home invasion leads to arrests

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Two Titusville men have been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion that occurred in Titusville just after midnight Sunday, according to Titusville police.

Police arrived at the Prairie Lane residence where the robbery was reported to find two victims who had been battered as well as missing property and money, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Dylan Mikail Robinson and Marquis Daquan Cook, both 20, were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, first-degree felony with a deadly weapon and robbery with a firearm, according to police.

One of the suspects accidentally left his cell phone at the scene, yielding crucial evidence that allowed Titusville police to quickly arrest them Tuesday.

Both suspects are being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on no bond status.

