Alert issued for Melbourne teen who hasn't been seen since February

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has issued an alert for a Melbourne teen who went missing more than a month ago.

Selena Appenzeller, 15, was last seen Feb. 20, according to a news release. Officials said they believe she still could be in the area of Melbourne or Palm Bay and she might be in the company of a male juvenile.

Appenzeller is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is naturally brown, but it was dyed auburn the last time she was seen, the report said. She wears glasses and her ears are pierced.

Anyone with information about Appenzeller is asked to call the the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Melbourne Police Department at 1-321-608-6731.

