Central Florida families celebrate Mother's Day

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Families across Central Florida spent Sunday celebrating the special mothers in their lives.

Angiee and Lisa Evans started their Mother's Day enjoying brunch with their 5-month-old son, Nikko, in downtown Winter Park.

"I knew that I wanted to be a mom and after we had our first child, I was like 'I need one more!'" Angiee Evans said.

Their son proudly displayed his love for his mothers while wearing an "I love my mom" onesie.

"It makes me feel good to be able to nurture and care for somebody else and help them grow into somebody one day," Angiee Evans said. "Kinda teach them stuff, maybe things I didn't learn growing up, and to help change the world in different ways."

Angie-Grace Funderburg is celebrating her first Mother's Day with her 2-month-daughter, Marah.

"It's terrifying and wonderful all at the same time," Funderberg said. "We get to see her, just look at her and you're like, 'I'm in charge of keeping this thing alive' and it changes your whole perspective on everything."

Park Avenue was busy Sunday morning with families celebrating the moms in their lives.

Judy Bixler is visiting from Maryland. While spending the morning with her daughter, she recalled what it was like raising her family.

"Life was busy. I had three under 3, so life was hectic as a mom, but it was always special," Bixler said. "My goal in life was to be a great mom and I hope I fulfilled that."

Carol and David Spiegle got a special phone call from their daughter in Illinois. They said even though they are apart on Mother's Day, they will still enjoy the day.

"We love everyone we can have now. So we're really happy to talk with the family and see them when we can. It's very nice," David Spiegle said.

Patti Johnston enjoyed breakfast with her husband, son, and future daughter-in-law. She said the best part of being a mom was watching her son, Derrick, grow up. Now she can't wait to see him start a family of his own.

"Just seeing the future that's going to unfold for them, it's really fantastic," Patti Johnston said.

Derrick Johnston adds he is grateful for the sacrifices his mother made for their family.

"You start to realize you appreciate all the things that your parents do. I look at all she did. She's a superhero," Derrick Johnston said.



