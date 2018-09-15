Central Florida fire rescue crews help people stuck in middle of Florence

NEAR WASHINGTON, N.C. - Central Florida fire rescue crews went out to the disaster area to help people stuck in the middle of Tropical Storm Florence.

The Orange County Fire Rescue battalion chief said they've been working non-stop since crews got there Tuesday night, awaiting the National Guard with people stuck in the floodwaters. They've encountered businesses and streets underwater.

Battalion chief Dave Hollenbach said they're not far from Washington. They've already helped a handful of people to shelters and local hospitals.

Hollenbach said while the weather has become stable in the area, there's more to do now that Florence has moved out.

"Driving through the area, there's roads that are impassable unless you have a boat or a high-wheeled vehicle," Hollenbach said. "There's no power. There's cars that have been moved by floodwaters."

News 6 is told some people have decided to stay in their homes, even under these conditions. The chief said they have five rescue trucks from Orange County and two from Seminole County, and there's no telling when they'll be back.

