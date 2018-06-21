Central Florida military families targeted in scam

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Military families in the Central Florida area are being targeted by fraudulent phone calls from scammers trying to steal their personal information.

Officials from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said they first became aware of phony calls from the number 516-253-2563 claiming to be representing Tricare, which is a health care program for military members.

Tricare representatives told deputies that scammers calling from that number were trying to get Tricare customers to provide their personal information over the phone, which a legitimate Tricare representative would never do.

“It is a shame that anyone would try to defraud a military family,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We want everyone to be aware of these frauds. If you receive a phone call from anyone claiming to be from Tricare or anyone asking for your personal information -- hang up. Don’t give confidential information over the phone to anyone you don’t know and trust.”

Anyone who has receive a call from 516-253-2565 or from anyone claiming to be from Tricare who tries to gather personal identifying information over the phone is asked to hang up immediately and call the the Tricare fraud hotline at 1-877-968-7455.

