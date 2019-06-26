Central Florida officials crack down on unsafe fireworks stands

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As families are preparing for the Fourth of July, inspectors in Orange County are cracking down on fireworks stands that are unsafe.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said they're conducting site checks at the 43 roadside fireworks businesses across the county. The inspectors go through a checklist of what safety items are needed and what is prohibited under Florida law.

Once the stand passes inspection, a permit is issued by the Office of the Fire Marshal to allow the stand to operate.

"We just want to make sure that we create a safe environment for our Orange County residents and visitors that will be purchasing these products," Fire Marshal David Kilbury said.

During a visit on Wednesday, inspectors were forced to fail the TNT Fireworks stand near Goldenrod Road and Colonial Drive.

Owner Ceaser Santaliz said the severe weather on Tuesday left him underprepared for the inspection.

"The sky just opened up, ripped all the banners off and boxes were getting wet. We were in a rush to get everything put away so we didn't have any damaged merchandise," Santaliz said.

Inspectors said the stand also had fireworks that are not allowed to be sold to consumers because they can go airborne and explode.

"We're going to have to go through, take those out and make sure we have the properly approved items," Santaliz said.

While popular, firefighters warn that fireworks can cause injuries or death. The National Fire Protection Association discourages the use of fireworks by consumers and urges those celebrating the holiday to watch a professional fireworks display.

