Central Florida organizations step up to help Hurricane Dorian victims in Bahamas

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A number of people and Central Florida organizations are stepping up to help the people in the Bahamas.

This comes after a Category 5 storm destroyed homes, claimed lives, and tore families apart.

It's personal for the owner of Dobson's Woods and Water in Ocoee. He has a home in the Bahamas and is now collecting everything from baby supplies, nonperishable food and other items needed to help the people in the Bahamas.

"Whether you've been to the Bahamas or not, people there are so friendly and they need our help," said Larry Dobson.

News 6 saw people dropping off supplies at Dobson's business Wednesday at 851 Maguire Road. He said people can also drop off supplies at Assured Excavating located at 4739 Patch Road.

"For them they're desperate they need something right away," said Dobson.

Dobson said he also has a dozen airplanes lined up and ready to drop supplies off when the weather clears and the plane has somewhere to land safely.

"Water is important but it's heavy to get over on the plane so we're working on a shipping container to take those over," said Jason Simmes.

Right now, if you want to help, for many organizations, the biggest thing people can donate is money or volunteer their time to load trucks and planes with valuables.

"We want to head over there and try to help the neighbors. We're very concerned about the people over there," said Dobson.

To find a list of list of some local and state organizations where you can donate, click here.

On Monday, Sept. 9, people who want to donate can also bring valuable items or money to Michael Ali's Coal Fired Pizza at 226 N. Central Avenue in Winter Garden, in exchange for a free pizza from 11a.m.-8 p.m.



