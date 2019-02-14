Central Florida remembers Parkland victims one year later

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is remembering and honoring the 17 lives lost a year ago in Parkland during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

A vigil was held at Pulse nightclub Thursday afternoon, the site of Orlando's tragedy almost three years ago.

Pulse shooting survivors held photos of the Parkland victims as their names were read out loud during the vigil.

Pulse survivor India Godman said she knows how difficult the past year has been for the Parkland survivors and the victims' families.

"I know all too well what they're feeling and my heart goes out to them, to the whole entire family, the staff, the school, the responders because we know all too well what they went through," Godman said.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma held a moment of silence at 2:21 p.m., the time the school shooting started.

She said it was important for the Central Florida community to come together at the site of its tragedy to show support and remember the victims.

"MSD, we stand with you today and all the days of your healing journey," Poma said. "We want them to know that we have not forgotten them or left them to grieve alone."

The University of Central Florida also held a candlelight vigil to remember the victims. University officials said more than 400 current students attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and about 70 freshmen were there the day of the shooting.

Student government president Josh Bolona is an MSD alumnus. He said he knows this has been a tough year for alumni and survivors who call UCF home, and he wants them to know they're here for them.

"It is a space where people will be here remembering the moment and hopefully we provide some positivity moving forward," Bolona said.

