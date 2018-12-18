Central Florida schools participate in News 6 Sounds of the Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students from around Central Florida participated in News 6's Sounds of the Season. Choruses and bands from area schools spent weeks practicing and then recorded your favorite holiday tunes to air on Christmas Day.

Here's the schedule for when each school will air on Dec. 25:

6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Eustis H.S. Jazz Ensemble, “All I Want For Christmas is You”

Innovation M.S. Chorus, “Los Cristales Turbios”

Lake Nona H.S. Orchestra, “Dreidel Adventure”

Wolf Lake M.S. Chorus, “Breath of Winter?”

Umatilla H.S. Concert Band, “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Colonial H.S. Jazz Ensemble, “Angels We Have Rocked the House”

Apopka H.S. Jazz Ensemble 2, “Mary Did You Know”

Tuskawilla M.S. Chorus, “Jingle Bells”

Jackson Heights M.S. Chorus, “Beautiful December”

Windy Ridge M.S. String Ensemble, “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo”

Edgewater H.S. Chorus, “I Wonder as I Wander”

Tavares M.S. Jazz Band, “Feliz Navidad”

Colonial H.S. Chorus, “See the Baby”

Clermont M.S. Chorus, “Winter Wonderland”

Dr. Phillips H.S. Choir, “Carol of the Bells”

Windy Hills M.S. Choir, “Jolly Jingle Christmas Medley”

Clermont M.S. Jazz Ensemble, “A Rockin’ Merry Christmas”

Markham Woods M.S. Chorus, “Holly Carol”

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Seminole H.S. Orchestra, “Carol of the Bells”

Winter Springs H.S. Advanced Women’s Chorus, “The Christmas Song”

Tavares H.S. Jazz Band, “Hot Chocolate”

Metropolitan Area Youth Symphony, “Silver Bells”

Oak Ridge H.S. Chorus, “Mary Did You Know”

Apopka H.S. Viva Voce, “All I Want for Christmas is You”

Odyssey M.S. Jazz Band, “Santa Baby”

Windy Hills M.S. Female Ensemble, “Do You Hear What I Hear”

Millenium M.S. Guitar Ensemble, “Feliz Navidad”

Dr. Phillips H.S. Orchestra, “International Jingle Bells”

Lake Nona H.S. Chorus, “Noel”

Tuskawilla M.S. Orchestra, “March”

South Lake H.S. Chorus, “In the Bleak Midwinter”

Freedom H.S. Band, “Joy to the World”

Wekiva H.S. Chorus, “S’Vivon, the Dreidel”

University H.S. Chorus, “Nutcracker Jingles”

Eustis H.S. Jazz Ensemble 2, “Here Comes Santa Claus”

Windermere H.S. Chorus, “Sleigh Ride”

Trinity Preparatory School, “Christmas Angels”

Timber Creek H.S. Choir, “Throw the Yule Log On, Uncle John”

Sun Ridge M.S. Chorus, “In Dulci Jubilo”

Boone H.S. Chorus, “Deck the Halls in 7/8”

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Leesburg H.S. Swing Band, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Lake Howell H.S. School Orchestra,“The Polar Express”

Maitland M.S. Jazz Band,“Santa Claus is Coming to Town”

Wolf Lake M.S. Chorus, “Christmas…in About 3 Minutes”

Apopka H.S. Jazz Ensemble, “Joy to the World”

Hunter’s Creek M.S. Orchestra, “Feliz Navidad”

Lake Nona M.S. Orchestra, “Themes from the Nutcracker”

Hagerty H.S. Choir, “Christmas Time is Here”

Southwest M.S. Chorus, “Sing We Now of Christmas”

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Olympia H.S. Orchestra, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Apopka M.S. Memorial Choir, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Wolf Lake M.S. Jazz Band, “A Marshmallow World”

Clermont M.S. Chorus, “We Need a Little Christmas”

Eustis H.S. Jazz Ensemble, “Go Tell It on the Mountain”

University H.S. Chorus, “12 Days of Christmas”

Millenium M.S. Guitar Ensemble, “White Christmas”

Colonial H.S. Chorus, “Noel”

Apopka H.S. Jazz Ensemble 2, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”

Leesburg H.S. Swing Band, “I’ll be Home for Christmas”

Winter Springs H.S. Chorus, “A Holly Jolly Christmas”

Oak Ridge H.S. Chorus, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Windy Ridge M.S. String Ensemble, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”

Windermere H.S. Chorus, “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”

Freedom H.S. Band, “The Christmas Song”

Windy Hills M.S. Choir, “Someday at Christmas”

Clermont M.S. Jazz Ensemble, “Frosty the Snowman”

Boone H.S. Chorus, “Carol of the Bells”

Metropolitan Area Youth Symphony, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”

Maitland M.S. Jazz Band, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”

Hagerty H.S. Choir, “Jingle Bells”

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Apopka H.S. Viva Voce, “No Room, No Room”

Eustis H.S. Jazz Ensemble 2, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Jackson Heights M.S. Chorus, “A Joyful Noel”

Dr. Phillips H.S. Orchestra, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Medley”

Edgewater H.S. Chorus, “Gloria Fanfare”

Trinity Preparatory School, “Carol of the Drum”

Windy Hills M.S. Female Ensemble, “Tis the Season”

Lake Nona H.S. Orchestra, “Slavonic Dance #1”

Wolf Lake M.S. Chorus, “Once Upon a December”

Odyssey M.S. Jazz Band, “Jazzin’ the World”

Innovation M.S. Chorus, “Nutcracker Jingles”

Colonial H.S. Jazz Ensemble, “Go Tell It on the Mountain”

Lake Nona H.S. Chorus, “Ding Dong Merrily on High”

Umatilla H.S. Concert Band, “Swinging Around the Menorah”

Southwest M.S. Chorus, “Deck the Halls”

Tavares H.S. Jazz Band, “Sleigh Ride”

Timbercreek H.S. Choir, “That’s Christmas to Me”

Seminole H.S. Orchestra, “Silent Night”

South Lake H.S. Chorus, ”Carol of the Bells”

Olympia H.S. Orchestra, “The Hallelujah Chorus”



