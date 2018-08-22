Central Florida woman dies in house fire; mother, 7 children escape

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Fire officials say a woman has died in a Central Florida house fire.
News outlets report that another woman and her seven children were able to get safely out of the Winter Haven home early Wednesday. But a 53-year-old woman who had been staying with the family died in the fire.
Fire officials say the woman was found in a bedroom where the fire started. An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.
No additional details were available.
