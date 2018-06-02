Central Floridians cash in on savings during hurricane sales tax holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2018 hurricane season is underway and Central Floridians are stocking up on supplies for their disaster kits while cashing in on savings.

The 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is going on through Thursday, June 7.

During the holiday, most essential items needed during a disaster or hurricane are tax-exempt.

Paul Burns, store manager of Orlando Ace Hardware, said you can never be too prepared.

"Especially after last year, there were so many people that waited until the last minute to come in and buy stuff they need for a hurricane and then it was too late," he said.

Burns said customers are coming in to stock up on supplies and take advantage of the sales tax holiday. He also provides customers a hurricane checklist with what people should include in their disaster kits.

Most supplies under $50, such as batteries, flashlights, coolers and gas cans are tax-free.

Generators under $750 are also tax-exempt.

Kathy Beverly Hall said she' s interested in purchasing a generator, but did not know about the sales tax holiday.

"I came into the store for something totally different and now my mind is saying, 'You need to think about what's on this list right now,'" Hall said.

Burns said the key is to be prepared in case a storm heads our way.

"If you go ahead and get it now, you can rest assured you'll be ready if the big one does come," he said.

Click here for more information on the sales tax holiday.



