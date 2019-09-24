Central Floridians encouraged to register to vote during Voter Registration Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Employees at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office were busy Tuesday morning answering questions for National Voter Registration Day.

The day was created in 2012 to help thousands of Americans register to vote early.

"If you want to come down here and do this today, bring your ID, bring your driver's license or Florida ID. We will help you," Christine Rebuck assistant manager for Vote-By-Mail said.

Rebuck explained the different ways people can register to vote.

People can download a Florida Voter Registration Application form from www.ocfelections.com or update voter registration cards at Registertovoteflorida.gov.

"The next election that we have, of course, is the city of Orlando which will be Nov. 5, so we want to encourage anyone with the city of Orlando who would like to vote, to make sure that they get their voter registration up-to-date," Rebuck said.

Rebuck said they are expecting a larger increase of voters in Orange County ahead of the general election next year.

"We definitely see a large growth right now. We have 838,000 voters registered. We expect to see 850,000 for the upcoming 2020 election season," she said.

To register to vote you must be a U.S. Citizen, 18 years old or older, and be a Florida resident.

Those who have been convicted of a felon may not register to vote until their voting rights are restored. They may research their status with the state here.

