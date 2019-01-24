Central Floridians react to unrest in Venezuela

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cleanup is underway from all of the damage left behind by massive political riots in Venezuela. Central Floridians are reacting to the unrest in their home country.



The South American country's current president, Nicolas Maduro, faces pressure to step down after many world leaders, including President Donald Trump, recognized the Congress Chief Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of the nation. World leaders call Maduro's recent re-election fraudulent.

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence issued a message of support to Venezuelans planning to take to the streets, saying they had the "unwavering support of the United States."



The violence and political unrest in Venezuela is impacting the lives of people in Central Florida as a growing population from the South American nation call the Orlando area home.



Ines Contreras, 23, left her home in Venezuela along with her family, and everything else behind to seek a better life in the United States.



A University of Central Florida senior studying to become a doctor, she said to came to Central Florida for a better education while her home country is caught in chaos.



"Most people are struggling to find stuff down there. It's horrible. It's just horrible," Contreras said, adding that essentials including food, medication and toiletries are scarce.

Inflation is up one million percent, according to CBS News.



Riots have continued in the streets as anti-government demonstrators clash with the police.



However Contreras said many Venezuelans have hope now that opposition leader Guaido has been internationally recognized as the legitimate president of the nation, including by the United States and President Trump.



"For the first time in 22 years we made progress because every single time we have hope, we have someone that is brave enough to stand up against the government, they somehow shut him down," she said.

With so much unrest, many Venezuelans are seeking new beginnings in Central Florida.

Ana Cruz is the coordinator for Orlando's Hispanic Office for Local Assistance. She said she has seen an increase in Venezuelans coming to HOLA seeking help over the last couple of years.



"I know it's going to be more of them coming also and we're going to be welcoming all of them," Cruz said.



The HOLA office is getting results by connecting Venezuelans with services like English classes, how to get their driver's license and where they can get health insurance.



Cruz said the office is there for them.



"I know that once they're here and they get to understand how the government, the city, how everything works, they're going to be calling this home," Cruz said.



The HOLA office is open to anyone seeking assistance at 595 North Primrose Drive, Orlando or by calling (407) 246-4310.

