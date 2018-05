ORLANDO, Fla. - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for one of Orlando's most historic sites.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city officials will open the Tinker Field History Plaza.

More News Headlines

The plaza incorporates historical elements, including monuments to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., refurbished original seats and a plaque.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.