CFE Arena no more: UCF's on-campus entertainment center to get new name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The CFE Arena on the University of Central Florida's campus will be receiving a name change at the end of the semester.

The new title of Addition Financial Arena will go into effect May 1 but changes to the arena will be coming even sooner.

This change of the arena's name follows the rebrand of the CFE Federal Credit Union, which owns the naming rights to the CFE Arena, according to a news release.

Based in Lake Mary, the credit union will be changing its name to Addition Financial to expand out of Central Florida and be supported by a title that is more inclusive. With this change comes its new slogan -- “Count Us In.”

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the University of Central Florida and the CFE Arena as we transition our name to Addition Financial. Under our new name, we will remain dedicated to our heritage in education, and will proudly serve the university in the years to come,” Kevin Miller, CFE’s president and CEO, said.

The CFE Arena will also officially change its name May 1, although the signage outside of the arena will begin to change this month, with costs being covered by the credit union.

“We have a fantastic relationship with our great partners at CFE. We are proud to now serve as a landmark as they rebrand the credit union to Addition Financial and continue to host quality events for the Central Florida community. Our partnership with CFE Federal Credit Union helps provide important and convenient resources for our students, faculty, and staff,” Ronnie Lamkin, general manager of the UCF Convocation Corporation, which operates the CFE Arena, said.

Even though the credit union's name is changing, it will continue to serve as the official financial institution of the UCF Knights, with its board of directors, management team and employees remaining in place.

For more information about the name changes, visit the CFE Federal Credit Union's website.

