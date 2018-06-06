Charges dropped against Palm Bay mother of 13-year-old accused of shooting teens

PALM BAY, Fla. - The state attorney’s office will not pursue charges against the mother of a 13-year-old Palm Bay boy who used her gun to shoot two teens, despite police suspicions she failed to properly secure the firearm.

The two teens were seriously wounded but are recovering while the suspected shooter, Eduardo Rios, is facing adult charges in the May 19 shooting.

Palm Bay police took Rios’ mother, Brenda Lee Maldonado, 33, into custody May 22 on one count of culpable negligence and one count of unsafe storage of a firearm.

Maldonado, seen on a court feed video dancing and flashing hand gestures during a first appearance at the Brevard County Jail Complex, later posted a $55,000 bond and was released.

Prosecutors then made the decision last Friday to not pursue formal state charges, which were originally brought by Palm Bay detectives, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

“In order to prosecute (the mother), the state will have to prove, beyond and to exclusion of any reasonable doubt that she knowingly left the firearm loaded and unlocked, allowing easy access to (her son) who then used it to shoot and injure two teen victims. There are no independent witnesses who can establish how the firearm was stored if it was loaded, and that Maldonado was the person responsible,” said Todd Brown of the state attorney’s office in a statement to FLORIDA TODAY.

“…The State would have to prove the crime occurred independently using other evidence or testimony. The only witness who can provide that evidence is the defendant's son Rios, who cannot be compelled to testify without violating his 5th Amendment protection against self-incrimination,” Brown said in the note.

Prosecutors, however, are reserving the right to revisit Maldonado’s case if new evidence comes forward. The state has 175 days after her arrest to file charges in the case.

The shooting case comes amid a recent spate of arrests in Brevard County involving teens and guns. The case involving Maldonado’s son - who told detectives he carried out the shooting because he was being made fun of because of his relationship with a girl - also continues to move through the court system.

Tuesday, the grand jury indicted Maldonado’s son, Eduardo Rios, on one count of attempted first-degree felony murder; two counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder; one count of burglary of a dwelling and shooting into a building or dwelling, all in connection with the shooting.

The indictment means the teen will be prosecuted as an adult in criminal court, although his age would factor heavily into whether he – if convicted – would be sentenced as a youthful offender, a juvenile or adult.

Detectives said Rios walked into his mother’s bedroom of their Eldron Boulevard home, grabbed her pink and black 9mm from a closet shelf. Maldonado had told detectives she had the gun as protection following a bad relationship in Ohio.

The boy then walked to the home of a girl a few streets over where the two boys were known to be hanging out. Rios knocked on the door, forced his way inside, firing multiple rounds from the 9 mm at the teens as they sat helplessly on a couch, police reported. One teen was wounded in the torso and the other shot in the legs. One of the boys also had bullet graze wounds to his hands, authorities reported.

Rios has been moved from juvenile custody to the Brevard County Jail Complex.

