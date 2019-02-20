Charge dropped against West Orange coach accused of hitting wife

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A West Orange High School football coach who was accused of hitting his wife in the head during an argument will not face prosecution, court records show.

The Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office filed a no information notice on Feb. 11, indicating that the case against Robert Head is not suitable for prosecution.

An official from Orange County Public Schools said Head remains on administrative leave with pay.

Head was arrested after police arrived to the couple's home to find Head's wife lying on the floor, holding a blood-soaked paper towel to her head, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

The woman said she and Head were arguing when she threw a plastic plate at him then he grabbed a wooden decorative frame with wrought iron embellishment on it and hit her in the back of the head, records show.

Police said the frame had blood on it, screws knocked loose and the metal was bent inward.

Head's wife was reluctant to tell authorities what happened and said she didn't want to fill out a police report.

Head was facing a domestic violence charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

