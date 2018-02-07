No charges filed in McDonald's exploding toilet case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County man accused of blowing up a toilet inside a local McDonald's won't face any charges.

News 6 has learned that State Attorney Aramis Ayala has decided not to move forward with the case.

Kenneth Capo was arrested last August after Orange County investigators said he set off an explosion inside the McDonald's on Orange Blossom Trail in Lockhart.

The toilet was destroyed in the explosion, and part of the bathroom was damaged.

Ayala said her office determined that the case was not suitable for prosecution.

